Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Man booked for stabbing wife to death

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Greater Noida: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Surajpur town on Friday evening. The victim, a native of Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur, lived at a rented accommodation with her husband and three-year-old daughter. The couple’s landlord Suresh Kumar filed a complaint at the Surajpur police station and police are looking for the man who is on the run.

Police said the suspect works as a plastic goods vendor in Greater Noida. His landlord Kumar said the incident took place around 5.30pm on Friday.

“I heard the sound of an altercation from the couple’s room in the evening. Soon, the woman started screaming for help. Seconds later, I saw her husband fleeing the spot,” he said.

Kumar said he immediately rushed into their room and found the woman lying unconscious on the ground with stab wounds to her abdomen.

“She was critically wounded with a sharp object. Her daughter was beside her,” he said. Kumar then informed the police and neighbours about the matter.

Jitendra Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, saidthe woman was rushed to a private hospital where she died of injuries.

“Primary investigation showed that the victim had sustained multiple stabbing wounds to her abdomen and chest. The suspect attacked her with a kitchen knife, following an argument on Friday evening. We have recovered the bloodstained knife from the spot,” he said.

Police said the man suspected his wife of infidelity, and the couple often fought over this. They had moved to the Surajpur house six months ago.

“A police team visited the spot but the suspect had fled by then. The police talked to neighbours and others and got to know that the man suspected his wife of infidelity. They used to quarrel over the issue. It appears that on Friday evening, the couple had a heated argument and the man stabbed her and fled,” Deekhit said.

Police have registered lodged a case under Section 302 (murder) against the suspect. “A police team has launched a search for the suspect,” Deekhit said.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 20:43 IST

