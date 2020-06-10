e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man dies of Covid-19 in Bareilly, days after escaping from Ghaziabad hospital

Man dies of Covid-19 in Bareilly, days after escaping from Ghaziabad hospital

The victim used to live in Delhi and work as a tailor, officials said, adding that he had fled a Ghaziabad hospital and reached his sister’s place two days ago.

cities Updated: Jun 10, 2020 15:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Badaun, Uttar Pradesh
The man, about 45 years of age, died at a Bareilly hospital on Tuesday.
The man, about 45 years of age, died at a Bareilly hospital on Tuesday.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

A man has died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection in Bareilly, days after escaping from a Ghaziabad hospital where he was initially admitted, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim used to live in Delhi and work as a tailor, they said, adding that he had fled a Ghaziabad hospital and reached his sister’s place here two days ago.

“The man, about 45 years of age, died at a Bareilly hospital on Tuesday. He was admitted there two days ago,” Chief Medical Officer Yashpal Singh said.

An FIR had been lodged against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act and he was sent to Bareilly for treatment, the CMO said.

He said two patients have died of Covid-19 in Badaun so far.

tags
top news
Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension
Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension
Delhi Lt Guv may rope in experts for help to ramp up beds for Covid-19 patients
Delhi Lt Guv may rope in experts for help to ramp up beds for Covid-19 patients
‘Unplanned lockdown is worsening farmers’ condition’: Shashi Tharoor
‘Unplanned lockdown is worsening farmers’ condition’: Shashi Tharoor
‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai
‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai
On Rahul Gandhi’s China query, Union minister’s advice to Congress leader
On Rahul Gandhi’s China query, Union minister’s advice to Congress leader
Exclusive: Speed bump before fast lane for Lamborghini in India
Exclusive: Speed bump before fast lane for Lamborghini in India
Congress leader Oscar Fernandes in hospital over chest pain complaint
Congress leader Oscar Fernandes in hospital over chest pain complaint
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In