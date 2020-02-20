e-paper
Man found hanging, 3 booked for murder

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:50 IST
Hindustan Times, Moga
A 24-year-old mechanic was found hanging from a tree at Manuke viilage in Moga district on Thursday.

Three persons, including owner of the workshop where Kulwinder Singh used to work, have been booked for murder. No arrests have been made so far.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against workshop owner Ranjit Singh, his son Jaspal Singh and Swaran Singh, all residents of Manuke village in Moga district.

In his complaint to the police, Kulwinder’s brother Gurpreet Singh said he went missing on Tuesday. “We got information on Thursday morning that Kulwinder was found hanging in a field. He did not commit suicide as there were injury marks on his body. Ranjit, his son Jaspal and Swaran killed my brother and hanged his body to make it look like suicide,” he added.

Deputy superintendent of police Manjit Singh said the body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. “A murder case has been registered against three persons at Nihal Singh Wala police station. We are conducting raids to nab them,” he added.

