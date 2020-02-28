e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Man gets 7 years RI for raping minor

Man gets 7 years RI for raping minor

cities Updated: Feb 28, 2020 00:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

A district court here sentenced a 31-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district.

In an order issued on Wednesday, district judge RR Vaishnav sentenced Kasim Ansari to seven years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and fined him Rs3,000.

Additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar told the court that the incident took place on July 31, 2014 in Hanuman Nagar where the accused lured the 13-year-old victim to his home and raped her.

Ansari also threatened the minor girl with dire consequences if she complained about the attack, she said.

However, the victim subsequently confided in her parents and a complaint was lodged with Bhiwandi town police station, she added.

top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities