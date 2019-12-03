Man held for murder of fellow daily wager

cities

Noida: A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday night by the Noida police for allegedly murdering a fellow daily wager on the night of November 3 after the victim allegedly made sexual advances at him.

On November 4, an unidentified body had been found in the Ramlila Ground in Salarpur. At that time, no identification was found on the body and to further erase the person’s identify, the face had been smashed in with bricks. A case of murder was registered at the Sector 39 police station against unidentified person(s).

The victim was later identified as Lambu Bihari, a local daily wage earner while the suspect was identified as Chandan Singh, who also worked as a daily wage earner and hails from Almora, Uttarakhand.

According to police, the two worked together. “In his statement, Singh said Bihari allegedly tried to force him to have unnatural sex with him a few times and Singh was frustrated by his advances. He shared the problem with two others and the trio hatched a plan to kill Bihari,” Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer 1, Noida, said.

Police said on the night of November 3, all four returned from work to the footpath where they slept. “After Bihari had gone to sleep, the three murdered him by hitting him on the head with a brick. They also smashed his face multiple times to make his identification difficult,” Pandey said.

Singh was arrested on Monday night from near the Salarpur U-turn.

“Two of his accomplices are on the run at the moment. Even Singh doesn’t know their real names, only the names they went by. So tracing them is going to be a challenge but we hope to nab them soon,” the CO said.

Based on Singh’s directions, the brick used in the murder was recovered. He was produced before a magistrate and later to jail.