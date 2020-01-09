Man intervenes in fight between couple, killed

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:27 IST

A 33-year-old man, who intervened to pacify an argument between a couple, was allegedly stabbed to death by the husband in Bhiwandi on Tuesday night.

The victim, Nadim Momin, 33, on Tuesday went to the house of the accused, Imran Sayyed, 35, to settle a fight with his wife who was Momin’s friend. Sayyed didn’t like Momin’s intervention and asked him to leave. Later at night, when Momin was returning home from work, Sayyed stabbed him to death near Ajitha compound.