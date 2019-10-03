Man kills sister over love marriage

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:25 IST

Meerut A man gave his sister lassi laced with sedative and killed her when she became unconscious because he was upset with her love marriage.The incident took place in Lisadi Gate area early Thursday morning.

Sub inspector of Lisadi Gate police station, Kailash Singh said that teams were conducting raids to arrest the accused and hopefully he would be nabbed soon.

According to police, the deceased Rahil Jahan, 25, was married to Khursheed of Aligarh five years ago. She did a course in nursing and after separation from Khursheed she started living in Lisadi Gate area with her son and opened a nursing home a few months ago.

Sources said she fell in love with a politician, resident of Panchli who was already married. According to sources, some members of his in- laws’ family saw him with Rahil a few days ago and mounted pressure on the politician to lodge a case against Rahil. Meanwhile, Rahil and her lover got married in a court on September 11. They were living in a rented room in Meerut after marriage.

Rahil’s brother, Mohd. Rahul, arrived at her house on Monday and persuaded her sister to come with him to her parents’ house in Lisadi Gate area. He brought two glasses of lassi for Rahil and his other sister on Wednesday night and laced Rahil’s lassi with sedative. He woke up early Thursday morning and slit Rahil’s throat while she was unconscious.

He then woke up his mother and told her that Rahil’s condition was not good, so she should take care of her and escaped from the house.

Sub inspector Kailash Singh said that initial investigation revealed that friends and neighbours used to pass comments against family members after Rahil’s marriage which deeply perturbed the accused. He said that investigation was under way and the body had been sent for post mortem examination.

