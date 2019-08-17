Man sentenced to 3 years in jail by HC

cities

Aug 17, 2019

Gurugram: The district and sessions court on Friday sentenced a 49-year-old man to three years in prison under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act for molesting a minor, in a case pertaining to 2017. The court also slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict.

The police said the complaint in the matter had been lodged by a resident of IMT Manesar in March, 2017, accusing Satyendra Sharma, his relative, of molesting his daughter at night in their house while she was sleeping.

“The complainant stated at night, the complainant heard his daughter scream. On reaching the room where his 12-year-old daughter and son were sleeping, he saw Sharma seated at his daughter’s bed. When he asked his daughter why she screamed, she said the man was rubbing his hand on her chest and teased her when she opened her eyes,” said city police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

On the basis of this complaint, a case was registered at the Manesar police station, said Boken. The convict, from Gaya district of Bihar, was arrested later.

“After arresting the convict, the Gurugram police investigated the case very intensely. The police collected all necessary evidence and presented them before the court. The said case was under consideration in the court from the year 2017,” said Boken.

Sharma is now lodged in the district jail, said the police.

