Man shot dead, brother stabbed over property dispute in Greater Noida

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:33 IST

A 39-year-old man was shot dead and his brother was stabbed outside their home allegedly by a group of five or six armed men on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Anil Singh, 39. According to family members, Anil’s brother Sunil Singh, 36, is in the intensive care unit at a private hospital and is critical. Their family has filed a complaint against three named persons and some unidentified people at Surajpur police station.

The complainant in the case and the victims’ father, Satyapal Singh, said he had an ongoing dispute with prime suspect Panni Lala over a village road.

Prem Bansal, victims’ uncle, said his family members were playing Holi outside their home when Lala reached there with others in a Mahindra Scorpio SUV.

“They were armed with guns and knives. They caught hold of my brother Satyapal and started beating him. He raised an alarm and his two sons, Anil and Sunil, reached the spot to rescue him. The suspects opened fire at Anil who received bullet injuries and collapsed on the ground,” he said.

He said the suspects also stabbed Sunil and fled the spot in their SUV. The brothers were rushed to Kailash Hospital Greater Noida where Anil succumbed to his injuries. “Sunil is in the ICU and is critical,” Bansal said.

Deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, Harish Chander, said based on the complaint a case has been registered against Pannil Lal, Vipin, Dinesh, Anuj and two or three unidentified persons under sections 302 (murder),147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bansal said Lala is a property dealer and he had sold some plots to people in the neighbourhood. “The suspect wanted a road built over our land for a new settlement. We had resisted the move and the case is sub-judice in Allahabad high court,” he said. He added that his family members were attacked by the suspects over the same issue.

“Primary investigation shows the two parties have property dispute and a case is sub-judice in the Allahabad high court. On Tuesday, suspect Pannil Lala and his accomplices were travelling in an SUV, and they ran the vehicle over some stairs owned by the opposite party. This led to a heated argument between them and after that, the suspects opened fire,” Chander said.

“We have registered a case and launched a search to arrest the suspects,” he said.