Man slits woman’s throat, attempts to kill self; booked

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:24 IST

A 26-year-old factory worker slit a woman colleague’s throat and then attempted suicide in Vasai on Tuesday.

Both are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and are in critical condition, said police.

The victim, Arti Amarnath Jha, 24, resides at Khairpada in Vasai with her husband and two children.

“Jha befriended the accused, Vikas Yadav, who works at the same factory as her but he mistook the friendship for love. Yadav was angered after he proposed marriage to Jha and she refused,” said police inspector Vilas Chowgule of Waliv police station.

“On Tuesday, Yadav called the contractor who had employed him and told him that he was ending his life. He then switched off his phone,” said Chowgule.

“The contractor got in touch with Jha, who dismissed the incident saying that Yadav was probably drunk. Later that day, Yadav entered the factory premises and attacked Jha. He slit her throat several times and then, using the same knife, tried to slit his own throat,” said Chowgule.

The other factory workers who witnessed the attack took the two to Platinum Hospital in Vasai, where they are being treated for injuries.

The hospital alerted the police, who has booked Yadav under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We will arrest Yadav after he is discharged,” said Chowgule.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 00:24 IST