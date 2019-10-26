e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

Man smashes toddler’s head, arrested

cities Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Agra : In a gruesome incident, a man killed his infant step-daughter and buried her in Mudiyapura village under Achhnera police station here on Friday. The child was the daughter of the woman whom the accused had married six months ago. The child’s mother lodged an FIR naming her husband, in-laws and a neighbour. Police arrested the woman’s husband and on his disclosure, recovered the body on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Maya Mahto, a resident of Sewan in Bihar had married Manoj Kumar about six months ago. Maya had a daughter Anshu from her first husband but Manoj was not prepared to keep the child and this often led to quarrels among the couple.

In her complaint lodged on Friday, Maya Mahto alleged that in front of her eyes, her husband smashed the child’s head on the ground, leaving her unconscious.

“I took the child to a doctor but she was declared brought dead and when I returned home, my husband Manoj Kumar, his mother Triveni Devi and father Tikam singh snatched the body and in collusion with Bholu, a neigbour, buried it near the pond on the outskirts of the village,”she complained.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 23:00 IST

top news
New-age weapons set to add to India’s arsenal
New-age weapons set to add to India’s arsenal
Govt to take Aadhaar help for new farmers’ database
Govt to take Aadhaar help for new farmers’ database
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
Rescue op to pull out Tamil Nadu toddler from borewell stopped
Rescue op to pull out Tamil Nadu toddler from borewell stopped
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
100 years ago, this Indian was Oxford’s first doctor
100 years ago, this Indian was Oxford’s first doctor
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities