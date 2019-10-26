Man smashes toddler’s head, arrested

cities

Agra : In a gruesome incident, a man killed his infant step-daughter and buried her in Mudiyapura village under Achhnera police station here on Friday. The child was the daughter of the woman whom the accused had married six months ago. The child’s mother lodged an FIR naming her husband, in-laws and a neighbour. Police arrested the woman’s husband and on his disclosure, recovered the body on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Maya Mahto, a resident of Sewan in Bihar had married Manoj Kumar about six months ago. Maya had a daughter Anshu from her first husband but Manoj was not prepared to keep the child and this often led to quarrels among the couple.

In her complaint lodged on Friday, Maya Mahto alleged that in front of her eyes, her husband smashed the child’s head on the ground, leaving her unconscious.

“I took the child to a doctor but she was declared brought dead and when I returned home, my husband Manoj Kumar, his mother Triveni Devi and father Tikam singh snatched the body and in collusion with Bholu, a neigbour, buried it near the pond on the outskirts of the village,”she complained.

