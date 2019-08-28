Man wanted for attempt to murder arrested after 28 years

cities

New Delhi:

A 48-year-old man, who was on the run for the last 28 years after he allegedly stabbed his co-worker at a factory in south Delhi’s Kalkaji in 1991, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, police said.

Identifying the man as Nadeem, Delhi Police said the fugitive had been working as a welder in Khatauli neighbourhood of Muzaffarnagar.

To save himself from arrest, Nadeem had never gone back to his native home in the same district ever since he was booked for attempt to murder, said Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (south-west).

Another investigator said that all these years, Nadeem had been living with his wife and last year adopted a daughter.

In the 1991 crime, Nadeem and his two friends had requested his colleague, Abdul Rashid, to let him sleep next to them at a garments factory where they worked.

“Since Nadeem was drunk, Rashid refused to oblige him. Nadeem felt insulted and wanted revenge. So, later that night, Rashid attacked him with a sharp weapon before fleeing,” said the officer.

Police said a team of Palam police station had recently begun checking the files of fugitives. After initial failure, the police received a tip-off about Nadeem’s location after which he was arrested on Tuesday.

