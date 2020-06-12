e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Market committee official thrashed by Sonali Phogat appears before Haryana women commission

Market committee official thrashed by Sonali Phogat appears before Haryana women commission

Phogat had allegedly submitted audio evidence of Sultan Singh purportedly expressing derogatory views about women in politics.

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 01:49 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A day after Tik Tok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat submitted her statement before the Haryana state commission for women, Sultan Singh, the market committee official whom she purportedly thrashed, appeared before the commission along with his wife on Thursday.

The commission’s vice-chairperson Preeti Bhardwaj said, “ We asked the market committee official whether he was booked in any other case of outraging the modesty of women.He clearly said that he has no such case against him. Then we ask him to give us an affidavit assuring the same. He said that he will talk to his lawyer before doing so. Sultan told us that he had not used any indecent language against BJP leader Sonali Phogat.”

Bharadwaj further said that Phogat had submitted audio evidence of Sultan Singh purportedly expressing derogatory views about women in politics. The veracity audio clip is being verified, she added.

As per reports, a relative of Singh had also accused him of abusing her but she had withdrawn the complaint following family pressure.

The Balsamand police had registered an FIR against Sonali Phogat under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (hurting public servant to deter him from duty), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while Sultan Singh was booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

top news
Most Indians are still susceptible to Covid-19, finds ICMR survey
Most Indians are still susceptible to Covid-19, finds ICMR survey
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Covid update: India-UK gap narrows; IPL tentative dates; EU slams China
Covid update: India-UK gap narrows; IPL tentative dates; EU slams China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In