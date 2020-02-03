e-paper
Ludhiana market committee supervisor in VB net for graft

The accused, Hari Ram, was nabbed following a complaint from a commission agent, Sajan Wadhwa

cities Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The vigilance bureau (VB) arrested an auction recorder-cum-supervisor of market committee, Ludhiana, while accepting ₹15,000 as bribe on Monday. 

The accused, Hari Ram, was nabbed following a complaint from a commission agent, Sajan Wadhwa. 

In his complaint, Wadhwa said due to absence of any supervisor for keeping a check on vehicles entering the vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass with fruits and vegetables, the accused, who is an auction recorder at the market, was acting as supervisor.

“The accused used to threaten the commission agents of inflating the weight of vegetables in the records or putting a double entry, and demanded a bribe of ₹10 per bag of items,” said Wadhwa, adding that Ram had sought ₹17,000 from him on Monday, but a deal was struck at ₹15,000, followinwg which he lodged a complaint with the vigilance. 

Inspector Surinder Singh said, “On the basis of the complaint, a team was formed and the accused was arrested red-handed while accepting ₹15,000 in the presence of water supply and sanitation department assistant engineer Sukhvir Singh and sub-divisional officer Rajiv Kumar.

The VB has registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused and initiated investigation. “The role of other officers of the market committee is also under probe,” Singh said.

