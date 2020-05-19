Markets warm up to business, few opened on Day 1

delhi

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:37 IST

Markets reopened in Delhi on Tuesday, more than 50 days after a lockdown imposed in March-end to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Though the lockdown continues till May 31, the Delhi government announced a raft of relaxations on Monday on the back of Union government’s guidelines, marking the second phase of a gradual exit from the restrictions.

As per the rules laid out by the AAP government, markets in Delhi will be opened on the odd-even foumula -- even-numbered shops open on even numbered days and odd-numbered shops on odd dates, much like the odd-even road rationing scheme.

However, most of the markets remained deserted on Tuesday with only 30%-35% of the odd-numbered shops supposed to open having their shutters up.

Brajesh Goyal, national convener, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said, “Only around 30%-35% of the odd-numbered shops opened today. It was the first day and even owners were busy cleaning and disinfecting their shops. Also, customers are not too confident about coming out. Trade will, however, pick up in a few days.”

Many shopkeepers were also seen painting circles before their shops to ensure social distancing by prospective customers. Some of them were also marking numbers on their shops since they will now have to follow the odd-even formula. In some markets, there was confusion regarding shop numbers, since two-three establishments exist on one property.

While Chandni Chowk main road market had decided to remain shut till May 31, other Old Delhi markets such as Chawri Bazar, shops in bylanes (katras) such as Khari Baoli and cloth market opened on Tuesday. Traders had a meeting with the local SHO to discuss how to mark the shops with the same numbers and exercise social distancing, as the units are too small and are located in narrow alleys.

At Lajpat Nagar central market, where at least 40% of the odd-numbered shops had opened, the tehbazari stalls did slightly better than the showrooms with a few customers pouring in.

Sanjay Tripathi, who runs one such stall of women’s clothing, said, “We were just setting up the display when the first customer dropped in at around 12.30 pm. People are just buying one or two utility items and nothing more. But at least we are open now and the sales may pick up later,” said Tripathi.

With Eid-ul Fitr to be celebrated on May 25, shopkeepers hoped to get more customers in the coming week. Suresh Mehta, the owner of an apparel store in Lajpat Nagar, said they were just cleaning up and shut shop after that, as they did not expect any sales on day one. “Maybe in the coming days with Eid and weddings planned around this time, there could be some sale. But it will take months to return to normal,” said Mehta.

Ashwani Marwah, general secretary, traders association Lajpat Nagar, said, “Most of the shops at the market opened only post-lunch for cleaning and setting up things in order and closed by 6pm. Many customers did not know if the markets had opened or not. It will take at least a week for the footfall to increase in the market.”

At most markets, only a few shops had thermal guns for screening while the others just depended on hand sanitisers and spray to let customers in.

Abha Gupta, who had stepped out to buy clothes and other essentials for her newborn, had to wait outside a shop in Lajpat Nagar, as not more than 2-3 customers were being allowed inside the shops. “We would have avoided coming out at all, but we needed some stuff for our two-month-old. With even e-commerce sites being closed, we had to come out. Nobody is stepping out unless there is an urgent requirement,” said Gupta.

Till 3 pm, Rakesh Gupta, a sports store owner at Sarojini Nagar had not had a single customer. “We have been sitting idle. Most of the odd-numbered shops have not opened. The customers were anyways fewer because of the government quarters being demolished for redevelopment and then there is little transport available,” he said.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar mini-market association, said that shops in the main market were open while some of those in the mini market and Babu market were asked to shut down by the police and district authorities. “We have decided to remain shut till May 31 now. We had a meeting with the police and officials of the district administration. They said that since the shops are too small and the area is congested, there should not be any encroachment, else the shops will be sealed. We will again have a meeting with them to discuss the measures,” said Randhawa.

Traders also said that the government should no longer call this phase as lockdown, as it creates a doubt in the mind of the customers and prevents them from stepping out. Besides, shopowners in Connaught Place said that even as they maintain social distancing and sanitisation norms inside the shops, the police and local authorities must ensure the same in the corridors where a lot of hawkers set up kiosks and are expected to return soon.