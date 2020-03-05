Mass cancellations bleed Agra’s tourism trade

cities

AGRA With the coronavirus scare catching the tourism sector in Agra off guard, hotel and travel bookings have suffered mass cancellations.

The positivity created about Agra by the highly publicised visit of US President Donald Trump is wiped out after six people tested positive for the virus in Taj city, said trade experts.

“Agra was spruced up and photographs of the grand welcome extended to the US President on February 24 created positive vibes about Agra. We were expecting a rise in inflow of tourists, especially from the US. But the coronavirus scare is bleeding the tourism sector here,” said Rajeev Tiwari from Paryatan Mitra.

The tourism season is from October to March. But the hospitality industry was expecting an ‘extended season’ in wake of the VVIP visit. But all hopes were dashed now, he said.

“Travel operators are already facing 35% cancellations and the figure might rise,” he complained.

“Chinese celebrate their New Year during this period and travel. Roughly, 60,000 Chinese tourists used to come here in the first quarter of the year. But now there is a restriction on entry of tourists from China after the outbreak of coronavirus there,” said the veteran of tourism trade.

Shamsuddin, president of Approved Guides Association of Agra, echoed similar views. “Photographs of US President Donald Trump moving with his family at the Taj augured well for the tourism sector here, but the coronavirus scare has led to an average decline of 60-70 % in tourist footfall at monuments,” he said.

“Even the domestic tourist inflow has decreased. At present, only a handful of people are coming here on commercial visits and staying in budget category hotels. There are about 90% cancellations in budget hotels and we have to return the booking amount too,” lamented Rakesh Chauhan, president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Agra.

“Worse still, visas of people from China, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Iran have been cancelled while those from Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Nepal face restricted entry. As a result, there is 40-50 % cancellation in bookings,” said Rajeev Saxena, vice-president, Tourism Guild of Agra.

However, Hari Sukumar, president of Tourism Guild of Agra, said: “we are concerned, but not worried.”

“The tourism season goes much beyond the October-March period… Agra is now a 365 days destination. There are weddings, conferences and seminars round the year and people keep travelling. But at present, they are about 10-15% cancellations,” he said.

“Coronavirus scare exists, but we have to maintain calm to face this knee-jerk reaction of tourists. Agra has safe and sanitized properties. We need to educate and train our employees to face the situation,” added Sukumar.

CAPTION: The Itimad-ud-Daula complex in Agra remained deserted on Wednesday.

TICKET SALE AT TAJ MAHAL

Foreigners SAARC Indian Total

Tickets sold at window at Taj on Wednesday – 2352 315 12120 14787

Tickets sold at ticket window at Taj on Tuesday – 2101 189 16092 18332

Tickets sold at ticket window at Taj on Monday – 2243 383 13936 16562