Maur blasts: Dera Sacha Sauda seeks more time to make functionary available for probe

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:30 IST

BATHINDA The management of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda failed to adhere to the notice of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to send a functionary for questioning in connection with the 2017 Maur bomb blasts probe. However, the dera sent a representative who sought more time for making a functionary available.

Bathinda range inspector general (IG) of police Arun Kumar Mittal, a member of new SIT, confirmed the development. The IG said the notice was served to the dera management and it was them to decide whom to sent. He said the SIT was working to complete the probe and some people also joined the probe on Thursday.Bathinda SSP Nanak Singh, also a member of the SIT, said he couldn’t divulge the details of investigation.

The SIT was formed on the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court and it was supposed to submit the probe report by January 18. The hearing in this matter is scheduled for January 30.

Seven persons including five children were killed while 23 were injured in twin bomb blasts on January 31, 2017 evening at Maur, which took place in a Maruti Suzuki 800 car at an election rally organised by Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi, four days before the voting for the Punjab assembly polls. Jassi had a narrow escape in the incident. Jassi’s daughter is married to the son of now jailed dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.