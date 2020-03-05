Mayor says PMC ready to tackle Covid-19, visits Naidu hospital

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 20:27 IST

HT Correspondent

PUNE: Pune mayor on Thursday assured residents that the government has taken adequate measures to check the spread of Covid-19. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the government machinery are well prepared to handle any emergency.

The mayor and Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad visited Naidu hospital on Thursday and carried out an extensive review regarding preparedness on Covid-19 (coronavirus). The mayor said 100 beds have been reserved for patients at Naidu hospital.

Mohol said, “Along with PMC’s own arrangements, we have requested private hospitals in the city to keep beds reserved to handle any emergency. No case of Covid-19 has been reported in the city till now, but 81 suspected patients have been admitted at Naidu hospital in the past one month. The civic body had sent their blood samples to National Institute of Virology, Pune and all have tested negative. Four patients were admitted at the hospital today and their reports are awaited.”

The mayor said that six medical officers and a medical superintendent has been appointed at Naidu hospital and more medical staff will be deputed if the need arises.

“The hospital has enough medicines and equipment,” he said.

Mohol said Naidu hospital played an important role during swine flu and severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreaks and the civic body is well prepared to handle Covid-19.

When asked that civic hospitals do not have ICU (intensive care unit) facilities, the mayor promised to build it at Naidu hospital in the next six months.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is prepared to handle emergency situation due to novel Corona virus and has kept 100 beds reserved for patients at civic body owned Naidu Hospital.