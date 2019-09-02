MBBS freshers keep phones off to avoid ‘weird calls’

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:52 IST

The 2019 batch of MBBS students at KGMU is keeping their cell phones off during night hours to avoid calls from seniors, who allegedly ask them to do “weird things.”

Though none have filed a ‘ragging’ complaint with the proctorial board, students have devised their own way to avoid problems. The senior batch has been given ‘post-examination leave’ for two weeks and asked not to visit the campus without a valid reason during holidays, said authorities.

“We are taking all steps to ensure no ragging takes place on the campus,” said RAS Kushwaha, chief proctor.

The students started switching off their phones after some of them got calls from unknown numbers at night. The callers asked them to do ‘weird things’. “We have not got any complaint as yet. Students can approach my office and file a complaint, if they get such calls from seniors. We will trace the callers and ensure action,” said Kushwaha.

Last year, seven senior students were slapped fine when they called up fresh batch students at midnight and called them outside the hostel.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 22:52 IST