Mechanic electrocuted to death after slipping on rain-soaked road in Delhi's Kirti Nagar

A 40-year-old mechanic died after slipping on a rain-soaked road and coming into contact with a live electric pole in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, the police said on Monday. Police said that further action will be taken based on the autopsy report and inquiry findings.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times file photo)

The incident was reported around 9.40 pm on Sunday when a caller informed the police about an electrocution near Kesar T-Point, they said.

During the inquiry, it was found that the victim, identified as Pawan Yadav, was passing through the area when he lost his balance on the muddy ground due to rain. In the process, his hand touched an electric pole, resulting in him receiving a severe electric shock, a senior police officer said.

Yadav, a resident of Basaidarapur, was immediately rushed to the ABG Hospital in an unconscious condition, where doctors declared him dead, the officer added.

The body has been preserved for post-mortem, and the family has been informed. Police said that further action will be taken based on the autopsy report and inquiry findings.

According to officials, Yadav worked as a two-wheeler mechanic and lived with his family in Basaidarapur.

Further investigation is in progress, police said.