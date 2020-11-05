e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Micro containment zones in Pune down to 13

Micro containment zones in Pune down to 13

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 15:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: With number of new Covid cases coming down in the city, the municipal commissioner on Wednesday brought down the micro containment zones.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued an order to keep only 13 zones in the city under micro containment.

When the city was reeling from surge in virus cases, more than 75 zones were under containment. Many slums and housing societies were sealed and restrictions were imposed on public movement.

As part of the unlock process, now only 13 localities with maximum positive cases are in micro containment zones.

The new micro containment zones include some parts of Kasba peth, Guruwar peth and Mahatma Phule peth; Ambegaon Budruk, Chandrangan society and Silver Park society; Katraj- Santoshnagar area; Wanowrie SRPF; Lohegaon survey number 74-75; Spring Society on Ahmednagar road; Phursungi; Bhekrainagar; Sasanenagar; Postman and PMC colony in Kothrud and Sutardara.

top news
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager questioned by anti-drugs agency for 2nd day
Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager questioned by anti-drugs agency for 2nd day
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads
Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In