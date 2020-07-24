Migratory birds throng the Vasai-Virar, Palghar saltpans

cities

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:16 IST

A flock of around 200 to 300 flamingos, white ibis, storks, open bills and other migratory birds have been sighted along the saltpans and tracks between Naigaon and Vasai in the past few weeks.

“Attracted by the wetlands and lush greenery of the twin cities of Vasai-Virar during the monsoon, many migratory birds are seen visiting the area,” said Sachin Main, president, Nature and Environment Society of Thane (NEST), an animal welfare organisation based in Vasai.

Nature photographers captured the birds in their lens at Gogte salt pan, Umelmaan, Vasant Nagari, Rajivli and the marshy patches near Vasai fort and other surrounding areas, said Main.

“The birds, particularly the flamingos, come from Kutch in Gujarat, and it is a pleasant sight to find a new bird species every day along the Vasai-Virar stretch,” said Sanjay Rahate, another bird lover from Vasai, who has clicked many pictures of the birds. “Flamingos and open bills also visit the Kelwe beach area in Palghar in winters,” said Rahate.

The birds feed on crabs, worms, small fish and other marine products in the marshy wetlands. “However, as there are rice fields in Vasai-Virar also, the birds also flock there, but are under threat from locals, who kill the flamingos for their meat. NEST has decided to undertake a campaign to create awareness on the issue among the locals,” said Main.