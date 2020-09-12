e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Minister Ashu takes stock of Covid preparedness in Ludhiana civil hospital, DMCH

Minister Ashu takes stock of Covid preparedness in Ludhiana civil hospital, DMCH

The minister was accompanied by political secretary to chief minister Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Food, civil supply and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Saturday visited the Ludhiana civil hospital and Dayanand Medical College (DMC) and Hospital to take stock of the facilities in place at both the hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

The minister was accompanied by political secretary to chief minister Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Addressing the officials, Ashu said the state government was concerned for the safety of the citizens and was making all efforts to prevent the spread of infection by creating awareness and providing early-stage treatment.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, development) Sandeep Kumar, who is also the Covid-19 nodal officer, said there were 150 level-2 beds available to patients. He said that presently, 68 patients were undergoing treatment at civil hospital, of which 31 were on the ventilator though stable.

Ashu directed the civil hospital authorities to ensure cleanliness and to provide hygienic food to the patients. At DMC hospital, Dr Bishav Mohan, Dr Sandeep Puri and Dr Rajesh Mahajan informed Ashu that 241 patients were undergoing treatment. They said DMC was the only institution charging patients according to the government-prescribed rates. They said DMC had separate wards for Covid and non-Covid patients.

top news
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In