Minor boy steals hand bag of groom’s mother in Ludhiana

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:19 IST

In the fourth such incident recorded in the last one month, a boy aged around 10 stole the handbag of the mother of a groom from a wedding function here, police said Monday.

The police spotted the boy while scanning footage from CCTVs and cameras recording the wedding ceremony.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the statement of the groom, Navdeep Singh of Purana Bazar, Sahnewal.

In his statement, Navdeep said on January 20, his wedding function was held at Zifco Resorts in Sahnewal. During the ceremony, his mother was sitting on the stage and had kept the bag containing ‘shagun’ money and jewellery on a chair nearby. While her attention was diverted, someone stole the bag, he said.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said a boy who looks like a 10-year-old has been captured in the camera. It is suspected that some more people are also involved in the crime, he said. The family is yet to give details of the losses incurred, he added.

PAST CASES

October 12, 2019: Three uninvited guests sneaked into a marriage function on Chandigarh Road and stole the handbag of bride’s mother. The bag contained ₹50,000, a gold necklace and £800.

December 27, 2019: A girl stole a bag containing cash and jewellery from grandmother of the bride from a wedding in Sarabha Nagar.

January 3, 2020: Uninvited guests stole the handbag of bride’s mother that contained cash and gold.