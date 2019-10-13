Missing man found dead in Mansa waterworks pipeline

cities

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:39 IST

The body of a 30-year-old man, who was missing since Friday evening, was discovered in a waterworks pipeline at village Mankhera village in Mansa on Sunday.

A post-mortem was conducted on Sunday at government hospital at Sardulgarh, subdivision of Mansa.

The deceased Ramanpreet Singh, son of Bohar Singh of Jhanda Kalan village had allegedly gone missing on Friday evening. That evening, before stepping out of his house, he told his family he was to meet Satpal alias Satta of the same village. The family launched a search the same night but failed to find him.

After his body was found by family and villagers in a 3-feet-wide pipeline on Saturday evening, the police launched inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

“He sustained an injury on the forehead, which indicates he could have been hit by a brick,” said Gurtej Singh, investigating officer and assistant sub-inspector at police station in Sardulgarh.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:39 IST