e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Missing man found dead in Mansa waterworks pipeline

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Punjab
Hindustantimes
         

The body of a 30-year-old man, who was missing since Friday evening, was discovered in a waterworks pipeline at village Mankhera village in Mansa on Sunday.

A post-mortem was conducted on Sunday at government hospital at Sardulgarh, subdivision of Mansa.

The deceased Ramanpreet Singh, son of Bohar Singh of Jhanda Kalan village had allegedly gone missing on Friday evening. That evening, before stepping out of his house, he told his family he was to meet Satpal alias Satta of the same village. The family launched a search the same night but failed to find him.

After his body was found by family and villagers in a 3-feet-wide pipeline on Saturday evening, the police launched inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

“He sustained an injury on the forehead, which indicates he could have been hit by a brick,” said Gurtej Singh, investigating officer and assistant sub-inspector at police station in Sardulgarh.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:39 IST

tags
top news
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities