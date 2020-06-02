e-paper
Home / Cities / Mission Fateh: Registration camps to be set up in Mohali on June 3 to sent migrants home

Mission Fateh: Registration camps to be set up in Mohali on June 3 to sent migrants home

The camps will be organised at Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan, adjacent D Mart, Zirakpur; Sports Complex, Sector 78; near Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana; and Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Nijjer Chowk, Kharar

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said under Mission Fateh, that relocation of all migrant workers desirous of going back to their native districts should be facilitated.
Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said under Mission Fateh, that relocation of all migrant workers desirous of going back to their native districts should be facilitated.(HT FILE)
         

Deputy commissioner of Mohali Girish Dayalan has directed all sub-divisional magistrates in the district to set up special helpdesk-cum registration camps for the stranded migrants in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

He said under Mission Fateh, that relocation of all migrant workers desirous of going back to their native districts should be facilitated.

The camps will be organised from 10am to 5pm on Wednesday, June 3, at Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan, adjacent D Mart, Zirakpur; Sports Complex, Sector 78; near Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana; and Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Nijjer Chowk, Kharar. One member per family/group can reach the camp and register for the group.

Around 27,000 laborers from the district have already been sent home on 24 special Shramik trains. A lot of registered people, however, declined to go back and some who have gone back are reportedly contacting their employers to arrange for their returning to work.

POLICE CHALLAN 1,452 FOR NOT WEARING MASKS

Between May 20 and 31, the police have issued 1,452 challans for not wearing masks and maintaining social distance, and collected ₹3.16 lakh in fine.

