MNS leader from Dombivli, on his way to stir falls off bike, gets 10 stitches

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:19 IST

Prashant Pomendkar 45, city co-ordinator of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena from Dombivli, who was on his way to join his party’s protest against the potholes in twin cities, fell off his two-wheeler on Thursday.

Pomendkar had to get 10 stitches on his left leg after when he lost balance on his bike after hitting a pothole on Tilak Road in Dombivli.

On the occasion of the 37th Foundation Day of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), MNS party workers had made a cake replicating the KDMC office building and planned to cut it near the potholes on Tilak Road.

Pomendkar, who was heading from Dombivli office of KDMC to Tilak Road, said, “I was on my bike on the potholed Tilak Road, when I saw a scooty coming from the opposite end. I was trying to dodge the scooty, however my bike hit a pothole and I lost my balance and my leg got caught in the footrest. A few passers-by shifted me to a private hospital,” added Pomendkar who was heading to attend the protest.

The MNS party members then asked Pomendkar himself to cut the cake against the potholes on city roads.

Sapna Koli, City Engineer, KDMC said, “We have carried out repair work on temporary basis, but it didn’t last due to heavy rain. Carrying out road repairs work during monsoon is a waste of time and money as it doesn’t work out. We have budget of ₹14 crore for road repair work and as soon as the monsoon ends, the work will start.”