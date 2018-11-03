Model, held for murder of Delhi school teacher, paid 2.5 lakh to contract killers

The 26-year-old model, who was on Thursday arrested for the murder of a government school teacher in Bawana, had allegedly hired two “contract killers”, police said on Friday.

Police also announced a fourth arrest in the case on Friday. The fourth accused, Rajeev’s driver Deepak, was arrested for helping Angel contact the two contract killers.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), Rajneesh Gupta, said, “Shashi Prabha alias Angel Gupta had struck a deal for Rs 10 lakh with the two hired killers and had paid them ₹2.5 lakh in two instalments.”

On Monday morning, Sunita, a teacher of a government school in Sonepat in Haryana, was found murdered on the streets of Bawana. She had sustained three bullet wounds.

On Thursday, police had claimed to have solved the murder with the arrest of Sunita’s husband, Manjeet Sehrawat (38), and his alleged partner, Angel Gupta, and her foster father Rajeev. Police maintained that the woman had plotted the murder because she was in a relationship with Manjeet and wanted to eliminate Sunita.

A police officer said that while Manjeet and Rajeev were also involved in the murder conspiracy, it was Angel who had planned it and paid the killers. The officer said the three had hatched the plan over the last six months after Sunita’s brother went to Angel’s house in Delhi’s RK Puram and asked her to stay away from Manjeet.

Police said the two gunmen had initially demanded ₹18 lakh but settled for ₹10 lakh. Police said the two gunmen have been identified. “We are conducting raids to nab them. Everyone had a specific role in the murder conspiracy. The final planning was done on October 23 when all of them met. Angel assigned everyone their specific task before flying to Mumbai, where she was at the time of the crime. While Manjeet’s role was to tell the others of his wife’s routine, Rajeev and Deepak did a recee of the roads Sunita took,” the officer said.

DCP Gupta said Sunita’s personal diary helped them unravel the murder plot. “Sunita used to pen down her feelings whenever she felt depressed because of her husband’s affair. She had written that her husband was threatening to kill her if she refused to divorce him,” said Gupta.

Sunita’s children and her other family members also confirmed that her husband was in an extramarital affair with the model since 2012. They contacted her and asked her to join probe.

“Manjeet disclosed that the model had been asking him to marry her. He had asked his wife to divorce him but when she refused, he started threatening to kill her,” said another officer.

“Angel has worked in some music videos and was earning well. She used to help Manjeet out financially as his real estate business was not doing well,” the officer said.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 08:11 IST