Modi government has destroyed country’s financial system: Asha Kumari

Kumari targeted the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government, terming it as a complete failure on all fronts.

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
While criticising Modi led centre, Congress lawmaker Asha Kumari said rupee has devalued so much that it is now lower than even the Bangladeshi Taka said Congress lawmaker Asha Kumari.
While criticising Modi led centre, Congress lawmaker Asha Kumari said rupee has devalued so much that it is now lower than even the Bangladeshi Taka said Congress lawmaker Asha Kumari.(HT Photo)
         

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Dalhousie legislator Asha Kumari on Wednesday accused the Prime Minister Narender Modi-led government of destroying the financial system of the country.

Kumari, who was here to join the party campaign for the upcoming byelection, came down heavily on the Centre over the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to handover Rs1.76 lakh crore from its reserves to the government.

Addressing a press conference, she said, “It is for the first time that the Centre took away Rs1.76 lakh crore from the RBI. This has badly hurt the banks. The latest victim is the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.”

The AICC in-charge of Punjab said unemployment was at its peak under the BJP government and its latest decision to disinvest will only add to the problem.

“The rupee has devalued so much that it is now lower than even the Bangladeshi Taka,” she said.

‘JAI RAM GOVT IS AN UTTER FAILURE

Kumari targeted the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government, terming it as a complete failure on all fronts.

She said no development has taken place in Dharmashala under the Centre’s flagship Smart City Mission and its funding has also been changed from 90:10 to 50:50 ratio.

“The state has failed to generate new resources and is running its day-to-day operation by raising loans,” she alleged.

The former minister said the previous Congress regime had given second capital status to Dharamshala town and the opposition seeks to know whether the current BJP government considers it as a second capital or not.

Sharpening attack on the state government, Kumari said, the investors’ meet proposed at Dharamshala on November 7 and 8 was not to attract any investment but a ploy to sell state’s land resources.

“Himachal is not for sale and if the government has such intention, Congress will oppose tooth and nail,” she said.

Accusing the BJP government of bias against Kangra and Chamba regions, Kumari alleged that the government shifted the irrigation and public health department’s (IPH’s) engineer-in-chief office from Kangra to Mandi and also tried to move out some government offices from Dalhousie.

She also condemned the state government for retracting from the promise of implementing the old pension scheme and policy for outsource employees.

Kumari further charged the state government of poll code violation in Dharamshala and Pachhad constituencies.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:37 IST

