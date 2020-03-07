Moga police register case against Punjabi singer and actor Sippy Gill for promoting violence through song

Mar 07, 2020

MOGA: Police have registered a case here against Punjabi singer and actor Sippy Gill for promoting violence through his song, Gundagardi, a video clip of which is being shared on social media.

The case was registered at Mehna police station on Saturday under Sections 153A (promoting disharmony), 505 (making statements conducing to public mischief), 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 people), and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sippy, who belongs to Rauli village in Moga district, started his singing career in 2007.

Chandigarh-based lecturer Pandit Rao Dharennavar had filed a complaint against Sippy Gill for releasing the video of Gundagardi, saying it promotes violence and would have a bad influence, particularly on youngsters.

A written complaint was handed over to the Moga superintendent of police who called both Sippy and Pandit Rao to his office for hearing their appeals. But Sippy failed to appear despite being summoned twice by the police.

Sippy was not available for comment.

Last month, Mansa police registered a case against Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, and Mankirat Aulakh for sharing a video clip of a song that propagates violence.