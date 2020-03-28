e-paper
Mohali chemist in vigilance net for selling sanitisers, masks at high rates

Indus Pharmacy was raided and its owner, Dinesh Kumar, was arrested

cities Updated: Mar 28, 2020 01:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab vigilance bureau on Friday arrested a chemist in Phase 3B2 for selling sanitisers and masks at exorbitant rates.

Following complaints of overcharging, a vigilance team, led by AIG Ashish Kapoor, raided Indus Pharmacy and arrested the shop owner, Dinesh Kumar.

He was booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mataur police station.

A VB spokesperson said the bureau’s chief director, BK Uppal, had directed bureau officials to maintain strict vigil on shops and suppliers in the state, in cooperation with the respective district administrations and police, to rein in overcharging and hoardings of essential goods.

