Mohali court issues arrest warrants against former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:09 IST

A Mohali court on Saturday issued arrest warrants against former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in connection with the Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case of 1991.

Judicial magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh directed the police to arrest Saini and produce him in court by September 25.

The orders were issued after the police failed to arrest Saini despite conducting raids.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday dismissed Saini’s anticipatory bail plea and his second petition seeking the quashing of a first information report (FIR) in the case or the transfer of investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Saini was booked in May in connection with the disappearance of Multani, a junior engineer at Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (Citco) in 1991. Last month, the police had added the murder charge in the FIR after two former Chandigarh Police personnel, who were co-accused in the case, turned approver.

Multani, a resident of Mohali, was picked up by the police after a terrorist attack on Saini when he was the senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh in 1991. The police later claimed that Multani had escaped from custody at Qadian in Gurdaspur district.

Saini and six others were booked on the complaint of Balwant Singh Multani’s brother Palwinder Singh Multani, a resident of Jalandhar.

The case was registered against them under Sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causes hurt) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Mataur police station in Mohali.