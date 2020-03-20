Mohali woman tests positive for coronavirus, taking total cases in Punjab to 3

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 11:26 IST

MOHALI: A 69-year-old woman, who recently returned from the United Kingdom, has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Punjab to three, officials said on Friday.

The woman is a resident of Phase 3A in Mohali and becomes the second confirmed case of Covid-19 in the tricity, comprising Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the woman landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, from the UK on March 13. She developed fever and cold on March 18 and went to Max Hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. Her samples were sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Thursday. She tested positive for coronavirus on Friday morning.

The woman has been kept in isolation and surveillance at Max Hospital, while her sister and son are being quarantined in the hospital, the civil surgeon said. Her sister had travelled back from the UK with her, while her son was staying in Mohali.

Confirming the report, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “We are taking all precautions and will quarantine all those who came in contact with her. We will also be sealing the lane where she resides. The samples of her family members are being sent to PGIMER.”

QUARANTINE FACILITIES IN MOHALI

Dayalan said people with high risk such as the elderly suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure will have the option of being quarantined at designated hotels such as Hotel Majestic in Phase 9, Hotel Cama in Phase 3A, Mohali, Hotel Almeda and Velvet Clarke in Zirakpur and Hotel Arista in Sunny Enclave and Hotel Royal on Landran road in Kharar. Such residents need to pay room rent ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 a day.

Police and enforcement teams will maintain strict vigil at these hotels and the health parameters of the quarantined people will be monitored by the civil surgeon and the district nodal officer.

The DC said that the health department and enforcement teams will conduct regular checks on home-quarantined people and those found violating the home quarantine will be dealt with strictly. In larger public interest, the list of home-quarantined people will be updated on the website: www.sasnagar.gov.in.