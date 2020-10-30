e-paper
More than 80% drivers don't follow safety guidelines, say Thane highway police

More than 80% drivers don’t follow safety guidelines, say Thane highway police

cities Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:04 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

THANEIn a Covid Awareness campaign started by Highway Police in Thane district, the police have distributed more than 7,000 masks and 3,500 sanitizer bottles so far to the truck drivers and other vehicle drivers along the highway.

The highway traffic police claimed that more than 80 per cent of the drivers don’t follow safety guidelines and soon action will be taken.

Two weeks ago, the Highway traffic police started distributing sanitizer and masks to the truck drivers and others who didn’t wear them. The police also issued them a warning to use them. The drive was carried out along Khalapur Toll Naka, Mumbai-Nashik highway and Gujarat highway.

Assistant police inspector of Palspe region, Subhash Pujari, said, “We have stationed teams across highways to check those vehicles, especially truck and trailer drivers, if they were wearing masks and carrying sanitizers. We provide them with masks and sanitizers and explain to them the dos and don’ts for safety. We have also warned the drivers that we would take action if they were found without a mask again.”

Additional Director General of Police (highway traffic), Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, said “Our main motto is to inculcate the habit of wearing masks and following safety protocols to ensure they do not get infected.”

