Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

Mumbai-Goa highway closed for heavy vehicles during Ganpati

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:10 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
In an effort to reduce traffic congestions ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Raigad police has banned the entry of heavy vehicles on Mumbai-Goa highway (National Highway 66) from 4pm on Saturday to Monday midnight.

KP Gawde, public relations officer of Raigad police said, “Thousands of people from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai use the highway to travel to their native places in the other parts of the state during the festival. Thus, the highway witnesses severe traffic congestion, and at times, the traffic situation gets beyond control.”

“Therefore, to keep the situation under control, we have banned entry of heavy vehicles on the highway between 4pm on Saturday and Monday midnight. Vehicles weighing 16 tonnes and above will not allowed to ply on the highway during this time,” he said.

According to Gawde, they are planning to ban the entry of heavy vehicles on the fifth and tenth day of idol immersion.

“There will be more vehicles on the highway on the days of immersion too. Hence, heavy vehicles will be banned on both the days. We will deploy extra manpower to monitor the vehicles on the highway during the festival. We also appeal to the motorists to cooperate with us so that commuters do not face any inconvenience while travelling,” he further said.

