Mumbai man booked for duping Jammu resident of Rs 9 lakh

Police said they both had come in contact with each other in 2015 on a matrimonial site.

cities Updated: Jun 25, 2020 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

JAMMU: The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday registered a case against a Mumbai-based man for allegedly duping a woman lecturer in Jammu of Rs 9.19 lakh.

The accused was identified as Rajeev Bharanatti of Navi Mumbai.

Police said they both had come in contact with each other in 2015 on a matrimonial site.

A police spokesperson said, “They used to talk over the phone and later the accused demanded some money from the woman on pretext of treating his ailing father. The man assured that he would return the money. The woman transferred the money to different account numbers over a period of time and later the accused started avoiding her.”

A case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

