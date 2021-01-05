e-paper
Mumbai: Man rapes 3-year-old in Talasari, arrested

Mumbai: Man rapes 3-year-old in Talasari, arrested

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:51 IST
Talasari police on Monday arrested 38-year-old for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl. The survivor is undergoing treatment at Cottage Hospital in Dahanu.

According to police, the accused Rajen Burkhud is a resident of Patilpada, Talasari and worked at a factory at Kachigam, Daman. On Saturday, he abruptly entered a thatched hut, where the survivor was being breastfed by her mother. He snatched the child from the mother and ran into a thicket. The parents chased him, but he managed to escape. “Burkhud took the survivor to a paddy field, sexually assaulted her and then threw her. The survivor has suffered injuries. However, the accused left his footwear behind, which helped us trace him,” said senior inspector, Ajay Vasawe of Talasari police station. The police dog squad helped in tracking the accused.

“We have arrested Burkhud under sections of 376(2) (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. Burkhud was produced before Palghar court on Monday and has been remanded in police custody till Wednesday. We are investigating further,” said Vasawe.

