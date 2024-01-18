1 killed, 4 injured in blasts at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane district

One worker was killed and four others sustained injuries in a series of explosions at a chemical factory in the Thane district of Maharashtra, reported PTI. The injured individuals have been rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, with the severity of their injuries yet to be disclosed. Fire at a chemical factory in Badlapur MIDC.(ANI)

The blasts also triggered a fire, prompting the fire department to deploy fire tenders and rescue teams to control the ensuing blaze and prevent any further escalation.

The factory is located in the Kharvai MIDC area.

According to Bhagwat Sonawane, chief fire officer at the Kulgaon-Badlapur Fire Services, tempos and vehicles parked outside also caught fire as some chemicals filled in drums exploded and spilt.

The explosions were so loud that they could be heard from a distance of one kilometre, reported PTI quoting Sonawane.

The dead worker is yet to be identified.

According to the Times of India, the reactor caught fire and some of its parts fell around half kilometres in the surrounding area of the company.

Authorities are currently working to ascertain the cause of the fire and evaluate the extent of damage to the facility.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.