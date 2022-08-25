10 AC local services cancelled, non-ACs back on track
For three consecutive days, commuters from Kalwa and Badlapur were protesting against the increased services of AC locals, which led to overcrowding of non-AC trains
Mumbai: Under pressure from the ongoing protesters and political intervention, the Central Railway (CR) has announced the cancellation of the newly introduced 10 AC local trains on Wednesday, which it planned by replacing non-AC ones. These 10 AC services will now run as non-AC locals with existing schedules.
On Wednesday, former cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad raised the issue in the Maharashtra State Assembly after which Shrikant Shinde MP met Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti to discuss the issue.
“For Badlapur commuters, travelling from CSMT at 5:30pm is a nightmare as they have no option but to board the Khopoli train, as the Badlapur local was turned into an AC local. While the Khopoli train is overcrowded, the Badlapur AC train goes empty. Hence, we requested the railways to think over the same and do the needful as not everyone can afford the AC local fare,” said Shrikant Shinde.
Later in the day, NCP MP Supriya Sule also tweeted about the issue, saying, “Overcrowding leads to inconvenience to commuters, running such services during peak hours irks commuters. Cancel this and instead resume the regular local trains.”
After the Central Railway announcement of resuming the regular suburban local trains in place of the AC trains, Awhad said, “There is a lot of anger in the minds of commuters travelling on CR and WR, they do not want the AC trains to function during peak hours from 8am to 10:30am. The decision to change the AC locals to regular locals is the victory of an initiative taken forward by all of us.”
Meanwhile, a signature campaign has been initiated by some commuters on Wednesday in favour of AC local trains.
Jay Chaudhari, resident of Dombivli and a regular AC local commuter said, “We are in favour of the AC local trains as it helps keep pace with the progress of WR, such services cater to all classes of commuters and give us a comfortable journey. We will be glad if these services are increased during peak hours.”
Chandigarh launches lumpy skin disease vaccination campaign
In wake of emerging cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana and sporadic cases in Chandigarh, the UT department of animal husbandry has launched a vaccination campaign to inoculate all healthy cattle at villages and gaushalas in the city. The department has sent 17 blood samples taken from cattle to Regional Disease Diagnostic Centre (RDDL) and NIHSADL Bhopal to check for presence of disease.
Modi inaugurates hospital in Mohali: Shops, schools and petrol pumps near venue remain closed
Amid tight security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital at Mullanpur in Mohali district. Modi first landed at Technical Airport in Chandigarh, where he was received by Haryana minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon and UT adviser Dharam Pal. He was then taken to Medicity in Mullanpur in three choppers, where three-tier security was in place.
Crimes against children: SC seeks response on petition to sensitise police
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from all states and Union territories on a public interest litigation filed by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's organisation Bachpan Bachao Andolan highlighting the need for having para legal volunteers in all police stations to facilitate filing of rape complaints and other crimes against children.
Chandigarh MC starts processing floral waste into puja samagri
The Chandigarh municipal corporation started processing floral waste on Wednesday. Around 450 kg floral waste is currently generated in Chandigarh everyday, which rises to 700 kg during the festive season. “There are 156 locations we have identified in Chandigarh which includes religious places and florist shops. Of these, 50 locations are generating more than 3 kg per day,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra. MC had earlier started processing sanitary, domestic hazardous and coconut waste.
4 sisters who beat man to death in Shikohabad sent to judicial custody
Agra Four sisters, accused of beating a man to death, were sent to jail on Wednesday after being presented in court in Firozabad. Fed up by the indecent acts and comments of the deceased, they and their three brothers had beaten the man to death in at Kheda locality in Shikohabad on Monday night district. A case was registered against all seven. They are in all seven sisters, one of whom is married.
