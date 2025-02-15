100,000 bike taxis to hit MMR’s streets soon

MUMBAI: Get ready to hail a two-wheeled ride – 1 lakh bike taxis are about to shake up travel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The proposal, which includes both fuel-powered motorcycles and scooters as well as electric scooters, extends to the entire state and is expected to get the green light from the state cabinet later this month. And the best part? In MMR, a ride is likely to cost just 60% of what you’d pay for an autorickshaw or taxi, according to transport department sources, who added that these bike taxis will be available only via ride-hailing apps. Gurgaon, India- November 30: Because of lack of public transport as an innovative bike-taxi service called baxi was formally launched on Monday in the city by DC TL Satyaparkash. The baxi service is initially being launched with 23 bikes to provide last mile connectivity to commuters, office goers in the city , in Gurgaon, India, on Monday, November 30, 2015. (Photo by Abhinav Saha/HIndustan Times)

The central government gave bike taxis the nod two years ago, leaving it to the states to frame rules to regulate the service. In Maharashtra, former chief minister Eknath Shinde had given the green signal to the proposal in June last year, directing the transport department to figure out the rules for these operators. The transport department has now submitted its proposal and the state cabinet is expected to green-light it in its meeting later this month.

According to the proposal, app-based aggregators offering this service will need to have a fleet of least 50 bikes, which they can operate in a 15-km radius. At least 30% of their fleet must be electric, with the share increasing by 10% each year – paving the way for a fully electric fleet in seven years. Registration charges will start at ₹1 lakh for a fleet of 50 bikes and will go up to ₹5 lakh for a fleet of 10,000 bikes.

Hitherto unregulated, app-based aggregators have been operating bike taxis illegally in Mumbai. Making the service official – each bike taxi will be assigned a yellow number plate – will hopefully streamline the system, said an official from the state transport department. “We are also framing rules for social security, which is expected to make the service attractive for operators while discouraging illegal operators,” he said.

It is also hoped that popular app-based food and other delivery aggregators will switch from the e-bicycles their delivery persons use to commercial two-wheelers,” said the official, pointing out that there are currently no rules that govern these e-bicycles.

Autorickshaw and taxi drivers are expectedly resisting the plan to roll out bike taxis in Maharashtra, which would be the latest addition to the list of states that already have this service. These include Assam, Gujarat, Delhi and Karnataka. “The service would not be safe as the credentials and background checks of these drivers are not verified,” said Shashank Rao, president, Autorikshaw Chalak-Malak Sanghatana Sanyukt Kruti Samiti, an action committee of autorickshaw unions.

Thampy Kurien, who heads the Mumbai Auto Rickshawmen’s Union, said: “We have been opposing this plan for a while now. Still, if the government wants to introduce them, then fares should be decided by the MMRTA. Their fares should not be decided by dynamic pricing as is the system with aggregators.”

Ajay Govale of United Way Mumbai and an expert on issues relating to road accidents, said, “First, the government needs to ensure that pillion riders using bike taxis wear helmets. The quality and hygiene of these helmets need to be maintained or passengers should be allowed to carry their own helmets. The authorities must also make sure these bike taxis do not breach traffic laws such as speeding, running a red light etc.”

(With inputs from Shashank Rao)