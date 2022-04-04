12 coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Express derailed, two injured

Mumbai: 12 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) -Jaynagar Pawan Express, operating between Mumbai and Bihar, derailed on Sunday afternoon. Two passengers sustained injuries after the coaches were derailed near Nashik at around 3.10 pm between Lahavit and Devlali stations in Bhusawal division of the Central Railway (CR). There was no death reported due to the derailment.

An Accident Relief Train (ART) from Manmad and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) from Bhusaval and a medical van from Igatpuri were rushed to the derailment spot.

After the incident, passengers of the derailed train were brought to Nashik Road railway station by Central Railway officials. An outstation train from Nashik Road to Jaynagar is also being planned.

The Central Railway has launched an investigation into the derailment of the outstation train. “So far, there is a report of only two minor injuries. No death in connection with derailment of the train,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Outstation trains leaving from Mumbai towards other parts of the country were impacted due to the derailment and their movement was restricted.

Several outstation trains were cancelled and rescheduled after the incident. Ten outstation trains operating from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra were cancelled and six trains were diverted on Sunday.

The official said that multiple helpline numbers have been issued for passengers. These are 022-22694040 and 022-67455993 at CSMT, 0253-2465816 in Nashik Road, 02582-220167 in Bhusawal and 54173 for the Disaster Management Room.