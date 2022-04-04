12 coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Express derailed, two injured
Mumbai: 12 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) -Jaynagar Pawan Express, operating between Mumbai and Bihar, derailed on Sunday afternoon. Two passengers sustained injuries after the coaches were derailed near Nashik at around 3.10 pm between Lahavit and Devlali stations in Bhusawal division of the Central Railway (CR). There was no death reported due to the derailment.
An Accident Relief Train (ART) from Manmad and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) from Bhusaval and a medical van from Igatpuri were rushed to the derailment spot.
After the incident, passengers of the derailed train were brought to Nashik Road railway station by Central Railway officials. An outstation train from Nashik Road to Jaynagar is also being planned.
The Central Railway has launched an investigation into the derailment of the outstation train. “So far, there is a report of only two minor injuries. No death in connection with derailment of the train,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.
Outstation trains leaving from Mumbai towards other parts of the country were impacted due to the derailment and their movement was restricted.
Several outstation trains were cancelled and rescheduled after the incident. Ten outstation trains operating from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra were cancelled and six trains were diverted on Sunday.
The official said that multiple helpline numbers have been issued for passengers. These are 022-22694040 and 022-67455993 at CSMT, 0253-2465816 in Nashik Road, 02582-220167 in Bhusawal and 54173 for the Disaster Management Room.
Electrician arrested for stealing gold worth ₹20 lakh after piggy bank half-emptied
Mumbai: An electrician was arrested in connection with a burglary of gold worth ₹20 lakh. The theft came to light when the victim, Ravikiran Naik, a businessman discovered that a piggy bank, where children put coins had been half-emptied. When he checked the cupboard for the jewellery, it was gone and he reported the theft to the cops. The Navghar police arrested the accused, identified as Ravikant Vishwakarma, 33, a resident of Kalwa in Thane.
Mumbai just 15K doses short of vaccinating 100% adult population
Mumbai: The city needs only 15,000 Covid-19 vaccinations for its adult population to achieve the 100% target, according to the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. By Tuesday, the civic body said, it may reach the 100% mark of fully vaccinating the adults. So far, a total of 9,482,393 doses of the second shot have been administered in the civic, state-operated, and private vaccination centres in the city.
Shopkeeper assaults landlord with Siri Sahib in Ludhiana, booked
A shopkeeper along with his aides stabbed his landlord with Siri Sahib (Sikh Kirpan) over alleged dispute regarding possession of shop. The accused, Sukhwinder Singh of Abbuwal village, and his aides, who are yet to be identified, fled the spot when the victim raised the alarm. Complainant Arwinder Singh of Ratna village said Sukhwinder had taken possession of his shop illegally on intervening night of March 25 and 26 and had locked the shutter.
IMD issues heatwave alert for Gurugram, Fbd
Gurugram: As the city continues to be in the grip of soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a yellow heatwave alert for south Haryana districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad till April 7 (Thursday). The IMD in its weather bulletin has forecast heatwave at isolated places in all districts of south and southeast Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal, Rohtak, Sonipat and Panipat.
Maharashtra reports 117 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Mumbai: Days after the state government's withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions, Maharashtra reported 117 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. This was lower than the 130 positive cases that were reported on Saturday. However, the number of RT-PCR tests conducted too, fell from 32,707 to 18,717. Sunday also saw two Covid-19 related fatalities, which was the same as the number on the previous day. As of Sunday, the state has 921 active cases.
