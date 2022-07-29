13 Save Aarey campaigners detained for protesting MMRCL’s ongoing work
Mumbai: At least 13 Save Aarey campaigners, out of 25-30, gathered outside Metro-3 depot on Thursday, were detained by the Aarey police for protesting the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation’s (MMRCL) ongoing work inside the depot plot, which many activists say violates the Supreme Court orders.
Responding to queries, the MMRCL on Thursday evening issued a statement saying, “The state government in its letter, dated July 21, 2022, has revoked the stay order, dated November 29, 2019, and directed MMRC to start work at Metro car depot site. Accordingly, preparatory work for site cleaning and levelling has been undertaken. Contractors have begun the re-mobilisation at the site. All the work being undertaken is in strict compliance with relevant orders of the Supreme Court of India, Bombay high court and that of the government of Maharashtra”
The 13 who were detained on Thursday have been identified as Dhaval Kava, Elijah Emmanuel, Tabrez Sayyed, Jayesh Kamlakar Bhise, Mohan Allamappa, Archana Nandi, Muhammed Shaikh, Avinash Pavan Salve, Ravi Jadhav, Kiran Jadhav, Pooja, DD and Vishal. Of them, Sayyed had been detained once earlier, on July 25, when traffic from Aarey had been diverted and access roads closed off to allow MMRCL to carry out Metro-related tree pruning work.
A comparison of photos of the Metro-3 carshed plot in Aarey, taken by Hindustan Times on July 23 and July 27, shows that a significant amount of green cover on the plot has since been cleared by earthmoving machines. While activists and Aarey residents insist that trees on the plot are being cleared en masse, the MMRCL maintained that it does not need to cut any more trees to build the proposed carshed. Despite requests, MMRCL officials have not yet confirmed whether they are currently clearing trees or other green covers, such as shrubs and monsoon overgrowth.
Environmentalists who got detained alleged that the Aarey police refused to let them lodge an FIR against the MMRCL in this regard. Zoru Bhatena, environmentalist and petitioner in the Aarey matter, said, “The police only accepted a complaint letter from us, but clearly declined to lodge an FIR and suggested we approach the courts instead.”
Following the release of the detainees on Thursday evening, close to 60 people gathered in an unorganised protest at Aarey Colony’s Picnic Point. Heavy police bandobast ensued.
At 10.30pm, a group of around 200 protestors continued to occupy a portion of the street at Picnic Point, despite DCP Somnath Gharge’s instructions that they vacate the area. “You have not taken any permission to be here today. We request you to clear out and apply to the police for the necessary permissions after which we will let you protest,” Gharge told those gathered.
While a few did leave the area at the police’s request, the majority of the group remained unfazed. “We will stay here all night. The depot plot is being cleared in broad daylight in violation of the Supreme Court’s instruction. If we leave now, they will have wiped off the entire tree cover on the plot by morning,” said Sayed.
At 10.55pm, DCP Gharge issued a second warning to those gathered. “What you are doing is against the law. You are sitting in the middle of the road and obstructing traffic. We appeal to you to leave the area peacefully. Otherwise, the police are here to maintain law and order, and we will take necessary steps to do so.”
After several heated discussions among themselves, a majority of protestors had dispersed by 11.15pm.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
