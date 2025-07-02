1.43 million students confirm FYJC admissions in first two days

MUMBAI: Just two days after the first merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions was released, more than 1.43 million students have confirmed their seats in various colleges across Maharashtra. New Delhi, India - June 30, 2016: Delhi University admission processes commenced at Venkateshwar college in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, June 30, 2016. Delhi University came out with its first cut off list on June 29, 2016. (Photo by Saumya Khandelwal/ Hindustan Times) (Gurinder Osan/HT PHOTO)

According to data from the state education department, 143,084 students visited their allotted colleges to confirm their admission. When combined with the admission of 67,152 students in minority, management and in-house quotas, the number of confirmed FYJC admissions is 210,236.

The first merit list allotted colleges to around 600,000 students. All of them have time till July 7 to visit their respective colleges and confirm their admissions.

Meanwhile, several new junior colleges are still undergoing the approval process. These institutions will be added to the FYJC portal from July 2, allowing students to register afresh if they wish to consider these new options.

Meanwhile, students are encountering a problem with the ‘Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry’ (APAAR) ID, a requirement to confirm college admission. “Since some students don’t have an APAAR ID, we have decided to cancel the mandatory APAAR registration step. Instead, colleges can admit students and generate their APAAR ID after admission is confirmed,” said Mahesh Palekar, director of secondary education, Maharashtra.