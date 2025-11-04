MUMBAI: Around a fortnight after a 19-year-old labourer died as an iron road fell on his head at an under-construction building in Bhandup, the police have registered an FIR against the concerned contractor. 15 days after iron rod fell on labourer, contractor booked for negligence

According to the Bhandup police, the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, informed them on October 18 that the deceased, Mithun Rajawali Kewat, a resident of Kandivali, was brought to the hospital and had died during treatment. The police added that Kewat oversaw the tiling work at the construction site of Shraddha Classic, an upcoming tower in Gadhav Naka, Bhandup.

At the time, the police registered an accidental report in the case, but investigations revealed that an iron rod had fallen on his head from the lift area. “The post mortem report mentioned death due to hemorrhage and shock due to head injury,” said a police officer.

According to the police, Khodal Enterprises, owned by Nirdosh Ramesh Patel, was responsible for supplying tiles to the Shraddha Classics building. “Patel had installed a lift to take the tiles to upper floors and it was his responsibility to maintain the lift,” said the police officer.

Holding Patel responsible for the incident, the police have registered a case against him under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 290 (negligent conduct during building demolition, repair, or construction that endangers human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.