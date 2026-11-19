MUMBAI: The BMC has announced a property tax incentive of up to 15% for residential housing societies that comply with prescribed waste management norms, including processing wet waste on their premises, managing dry waste and adopting water conservation measures. The incentives form part of a wider push by the BMC to enforce four-way waste segregation across Mumbai (wet, dry, sanitary and special care or environmentally harmful waste).

On November 2, the civic body, through a public notice and a circular, called on all waste generators to comply with the segregation requirements. A separate circular has set out the waste management obligations of residential bulk waste generators (BWGs), the eligibility conditions for tax rebates and alternative arrangements for societies unable to process wet waste locally. A BWG is an establishment that meets one of three criteria: area of 20,000 square metres or more, daily water consumption of at least 40,000 litres and daily generation of 100 kg or more of solid waste.

Under the incentive scheme, societies can claim a property tax rebate of up to 15% on the General Tax component (see box). The rebate is subject to verification and continued compliance, with each component governed by separate eligibility conditions. The full 15% benefit is therefore not automatic.

To qualify, residential BWGs can process their entire wet waste through approved facilities and also team up with neighbouring housing societies to establish a common waste-processing facility, subject to BMC approval. Empanelled agencies can assist societies with this.

Existing residential BWGs unable to process wet waste on their premises must hand over their waste to the BMC and obtain Extended Bulk Waste Generator Responsibility certificates for the verified quantity of wet waste managed through this arrangement. For this, they will be charged ₹235 per household, a fee that applies to only those BWGs that opt for this arrangement. However, the payment does not absolve societies of their segregation and other compliance obligations.

The measures are aimed at implementing the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, which came into effect on April 1, after a series of orders from a civil court, Bombay high court and Supreme Court. The high court on November 3 had directed the BMC to directly communicate the source-segregation requirement to housing societies across Mumbai while the Supreme Court’s directions also provide for temporary disconnection of water or electricity in cases of non-compliance, subject to the prescribed procedure.

While the SWM rules also bring qualifying commercial and institutional establishments under the BWG umbrella, the tax incentives and alternative wet-waste management arrangements are specifically meant for residential BWGs, which have to register through the designated BMC and Central Pollution Control Board portals.

The civic body will verify the status of BWGs and inspect their waste management arrangements through ward-level teams. The circular provides for penalties of ₹1,000, ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 for the first, second and third violations respectively; a fourth violation within the same financial year could result in withdrawal of the property tax rebate.

As part of its longer-term strategy, the civic body plans to create a verified database of BWGs across Mumbai, help societies revive non-functional waste-processing plants and identify clusters where common processing facilities can be established. It will also monitor the quantity of wet waste processed at source, the volume handled through verified municipal arrangements and whether segregated waste streams remain separate during collection and transportation. The broader objective is to decentralise waste management and reduce the volume of wet waste transported over long distances to centralised processing facilities.

Housing society office-bearers can approach their respective ward SWM offices for assistance with BWG classification, registration, empanelled agencies and the rebate or exemption process. Registration facilities are available through the BMC MyWaste and CPCB portals.