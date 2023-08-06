15-year-old boy booked for sexually assaulting infant

Thane: Police have booked a 15-year-old boy for allegedly sexually assaulting a one-year-and-10-month-old girl in Kalyan’s Khadakpada. HT Image

According to the child’s mother, who filed a complaint, hers and the boy’s families are neighbours. On Friday evening, she asked the boy to fetch some sugar from the nearby grocery shop, she said.

“After delivering a sugar packet, the boy saw the girl alone and started to play with her. Meanwhile, the mother went to the kitchen. Seeing no one around, he inserted his fingers in her private parts. When she screamed aloud, the boy fled the spot. Realising that something had gone wrong, the mother took the girl to a doctor,” the FIR said. The woman then approached the police.

Senior police inspector Sarjerao Patil from Khadakpada police station said, “We have registered a case under section 376(3) (committing rape on woman less than 16 years of age) and 376 A, B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault), and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.”

In another incident, the Shil-Daighar police have booked a 16-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

According to police officers, the two were in a love affair and their parents were not aware of it until a doctor diagnosed that the girl’s stomachache was because of her pregnancy. When she narrated the incident to her parents, the latter filed a complaint and a case under sections of IPC and the POCSO Act was registered, they said.

Senior police inspector Sachin Gawade from Shil-Daighar police station said, “We have registered a rape case but cannot arrest the boy because he is a minor.”

