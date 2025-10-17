Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    15-year-old girl dies by suicide after being humiliated by friend’s mother and househelp

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 6:06 AM IST
    By Sameera Kapoor Munshi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    15-year-old girl dies by suicide after being humiliated by friend’s mother and househelp
    15-year-old girl dies by suicide after being humiliated by friend’s mother and househelp

    A suicide note recovered from the scene mentioned that the girl was allegedly abused and humiliated by her friend’s mother and their househelp after an argument with her friend at a tuition class a day earlier

    NAVI MUMBAI: Two women from Rabale were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 15-year-old girl in their neighbourhood. A suicide note recovered from the scene mentioned that the girl was allegedly abused and humiliated by her friend’s mother and their househelp after an argument with her friend at a tuition class a day earlier.

    According to the police, the girl had a verbal spat with her friend on Tuesday, after which the friend’s mother called her to her house on Wednesday to talk about it. The girl was then reportedly abused and insulted by the friend’s mother and househelp.

    “The accused made derogatory remarks about the girl and her parents. During the confrontation, one of them reportedly slapped the girl, which deeply humiliated her,” said a senior police officer from Rabale Police Station.

    The officer added that the girl returned home after the incident, wrote a two-page suicide note addressed to her parents expressing her anguish, and died by suicide.

    At the time, the girl’s parents were at work, and her brother had gone to his tuition class. “When he returned and found the door locked from inside, he opened the latch with a broom through the window and found his sister dead. He immediately rushed to alert the neighbours, who then informed the police and the parents,” the officer said.

    Based on the suicide note and the parents’ complaint, the police registered a case against the two women under Sections 107 (abetment of suicide of a child) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both the accused have been arrested.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/15-year-old Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Humiliated By Friend’s Mother And Househelp
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes