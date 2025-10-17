15-year-old girl dies by suicide after being humiliated by friend’s mother and househelp

NAVI MUMBAI: Two women from Rabale were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 15-year-old girl in their neighbourhood. A suicide note recovered from the scene mentioned that the girl was allegedly abused and humiliated by her friend’s mother and their househelp after an argument with her friend at a tuition class a day earlier.

According to the police, the girl had a verbal spat with her friend on Tuesday, after which the friend’s mother called her to her house on Wednesday to talk about it. The girl was then reportedly abused and insulted by the friend’s mother and househelp.

“The accused made derogatory remarks about the girl and her parents. During the confrontation, one of them reportedly slapped the girl, which deeply humiliated her,” said a senior police officer from Rabale Police Station.

The officer added that the girl returned home after the incident, wrote a two-page suicide note addressed to her parents expressing her anguish, and died by suicide.

At the time, the girl’s parents were at work, and her brother had gone to his tuition class. “When he returned and found the door locked from inside, he opened the latch with a broom through the window and found his sister dead. He immediately rushed to alert the neighbours, who then informed the police and the parents,” the officer said.

Based on the suicide note and the parents’ complaint, the police registered a case against the two women under Sections 107 (abetment of suicide of a child) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both the accused have been arrested.