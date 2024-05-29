17-year-old Kabaddi player killed by coach in Thane

THANE: A 17-year-old kabaddi player was strangled and stabbed with scissors by her coach on Thursday night in Thane. The police on Monday evening arrested the coach, Ganesh Gambhir Rao, 23, from Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. HT Image

According to the police, during interrogation, Rao confessed to killing the minor out of suspicion. The coach was in love with her and suspected that she was talking to someone else and could not control his anger, said officials.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The 17-year-old girl lived with her mother and brother in a rented house in Kolshet, Thane. According to officials, her mother and brother had gone to their native place, leaving the girl alone for two to three days. On Sunday, a foul smell started coming from their house, and the residents of the area informed the owner. When the owner opened the door, they found the body of the 17-year-old inside. The police were notified, and an accidental death report (ADR) was registered. Her body was then sent for autopsy.

The 17-year-old was fond of playing kabaddi in school and aspired to make a career in kabaddi. She started training under Rao, who had played at state-level tournaments, two years ago. On May 23, around 11 am, when the girl was alone, Rao came to her house. He suspected that she was talking to someone else on the phone, which resulted in a heated argument between the two.

During this argument, he strangled her with her dupatta and stabbed her neck with scissors. After killing her, the accused locked the door from outside and left. The autopsy report on Sunday evening revealed that the cause of death was due to strangulation and lacerations around the neck. The police registered a murder case and started their investigation.

While taking statements from her mother, brother and other relatives, the police came to know about her kabaddi coach. With the call records of the deceased, it became clear that the accused had been with her for the past two days.

During interrogation, he confessed to killing her and was arrested on Monday evening. A police officer from Kapurbavdi police station said the accused was produced before a court and remanded to police custody till June 6.