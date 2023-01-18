17-year-old maid falls to death from 21st floor in Hiranandani Gardens

Mumbai: A 17-year-old maid servant fell to her death from the 21st floor of a building in Powai on Tuesday. While the police said prima facie it appeared to be a suicide, her family members refuted the claim saying that, a broom was found near her body and she was cleaning a window when she fell.

According to the police, the body was found at 8.20 am near gate number 1 of Heritage building, Hiranandani Gardens in Powai. “The girl had started working just a few days ago with a family that stayed on the 21st floor,” said Budhwant Sawant, senior police inspector of Powai police station.

Sawant said the owner of the flat had asked her to clean the windows, but she was unable to do that. “We have learnt that the deceased was hired by the family just eight days ago,” said Sawant, who said the reason for the suicide was not yet clear.

Meanwhile, a relative of the girl, Vilas Wankhede said there was no reason for her to commit suicide. “She was engaged to a boy she liked and was going to marry next year after she turned 18. She was good at work. Her father is a labourer and works in farms in Jalgaon, she has a four-year-old brother,” said Wankhede.

“What we have learnt is that the owners had asked her to clean the windows. The building does not have iron grilles covering the windows and she had removed the pigeon nets and was cleaning the windows when she lost her balance and fell,” said Wankhede. He said a case should be registered against the family she worked for.

Wankhede along with local leaders like Ravi Bhilane meet the police officers and demanded that action should be taken against the family.

The last rites of the deceased were performed in Parksite area in Vikhroli where she lived.