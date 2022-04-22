19% in 12-15 years age group double vaccinated against Covid in Navi Mumbai

In Navi Mumbai, around 78% of those in the 12-15 years age group have got their first dose while 19% have received their second as well.

The second dose drive was started in schools on Monday.

“Due to less Covid cases, people are reluctant to go for vaccinations and hence the corporation has decided to go after them and continues to keep drives at schools to ensure all the eligible students are vaccinated,” a medical officer from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said.

NMMC has covered 208 schools for vaccinating students above 12 years of age.

“During the drive, even if a student above 15 years comes for a dose, we provide that as well. There are some 12-15 years age group students who are yet to get their first dose. So, whoever comes forward, we give them. No student in school is denied vaccination if the student is eligible,” NMMC’s health medical officer, Dr Pramod Patil, said.

Till now, 37,104 students in the age group of 12-15 years have got their first dose while 9,097 have got the second dose.

The total target of NMMC is to vaccinate 47,459 students. The eligibility for the 12-15 years category is children born between January 1, 2008 and March 15, 2010. They will need an Aadhaar card or school ID card with the birth date or related document as proof of their age.

Meanwhile, in the age group of 15-18 years, a total of 80,175 students have got their first dose and 62,195 got their second. The total target of this age group was 73,373.

“NMMC is in the forefront among all corporations in Thane as far as vaccination is concerned. Our target is always to cover 100% of them as soon as possible and we plan the strategies keeping that in mind. As long as the schools are working, we will continue having drives at schools to cover maximum students,” assistant municipal commissioner, Sanjay Kakade, said.