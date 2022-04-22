19% in 12-15 years age group double vaccinated against Covid in Navi Mumbai
In Navi Mumbai, around 78% of those in the 12-15 years age group have got their first dose while 19% have received their second as well.
The second dose drive was started in schools on Monday.
“Due to less Covid cases, people are reluctant to go for vaccinations and hence the corporation has decided to go after them and continues to keep drives at schools to ensure all the eligible students are vaccinated,” a medical officer from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said.
NMMC has covered 208 schools for vaccinating students above 12 years of age.
“During the drive, even if a student above 15 years comes for a dose, we provide that as well. There are some 12-15 years age group students who are yet to get their first dose. So, whoever comes forward, we give them. No student in school is denied vaccination if the student is eligible,” NMMC’s health medical officer, Dr Pramod Patil, said.
Till now, 37,104 students in the age group of 12-15 years have got their first dose while 9,097 have got the second dose.
The total target of NMMC is to vaccinate 47,459 students. The eligibility for the 12-15 years category is children born between January 1, 2008 and March 15, 2010. They will need an Aadhaar card or school ID card with the birth date or related document as proof of their age.
Meanwhile, in the age group of 15-18 years, a total of 80,175 students have got their first dose and 62,195 got their second. The total target of this age group was 73,373.
“NMMC is in the forefront among all corporations in Thane as far as vaccination is concerned. Our target is always to cover 100% of them as soon as possible and we plan the strategies keeping that in mind. As long as the schools are working, we will continue having drives at schools to cover maximum students,” assistant municipal commissioner, Sanjay Kakade, said.
-
Share question banks, paper patterns with students, MU tells colleges
Colleges have also been asked to help with temporary accommodation for students during exams, especially for the outstation ones. “Teachers are already busy with exam work and preparing question banks now will be very time consuming,” said a senior professor. She added that instead of colleges, universities should be sharing question banks with final-year students, because the question papers will be set by the varsity.
-
Tamil Nadu makes wearing masks mandatory, violators to pay ₹500 fine
Tamil Nadu on Friday re-introduced ₹500 fines for those not wearing masks at public places, news agency PTI reported. The southern state is the latest to make masks mandatory after Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh in wake of rising covid-19 cases. The decision to collect a ₹500 fine was taken after laxity among people in following Covid appropriate behaviour in public places.
-
During pandemic, chatbot delivered recipes, bedtime stories to anganwadi beneficiaries
A 25-year-old resident of Pandharpur's Bhalawani village, Mumbai Mamta Mhaske, was worried when Mhaske's three-year-old daughter became an erratic eater. When she was racking her brain for ideas, she came across an AI-based chatbot developed by the state's Women and Child Development (WCD) department, where she found nutritious recipes for children, bedtime stories to keep them engaged and other interventions for early childhood development.
-
Kalyan Dombivli civic body to tackle water woes in its 27 villages
To address the water woes in 27 villages in Kalyan and Dombivli, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has planned to install GPS in water tankers, set up water tanks, tanker-filling points and increase the frequency of tankers. Since the 27 villages were merged with KDMC in June 2015, the villagers have been protesting against the lack of water supply. Despite several promises by the civic body, there is water shortage in these villages even this year.
-
Navi Mumbai civic chief gives directives to keep roads free of potholes in monsoon
With monsoon merely two months away, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's civic chief conducted a review meeting earlier this week, giving directives to keep the city roads free of potholes and ensure that that the disaster management is in a position to address each and every call it receives with prompt responses. NMMC has set May 15 as the deadline for completion of all works in the city related to pre-monsoon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics